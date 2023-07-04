Oil tanker blasts: fire service blames recurrence of tragedies on ‘carelessness’

As employees of the company and authorities were working to unload 900,000 litres of fuel oil from the devastated tanker, it caught fire following another explosion on Monday evening.

At least 14 people, including 10 police officers, were injured.

The Shagor Nandini-2 tanker had suffered a hull breach six months ago, causing a massive oil spill in Bhola.

Another vessel from the same company, the Shagor Nandini-3, suffered an explosion on Nov 12, 2021 in a similar spot on the Sugondha River. Six people were killed in the disaster.

Lt Col Mohammad Tazul Islam, a director of the fire service, alleged the shipping lines call the firefighters only after accidents, not to prevent them with precautionary measures through safety checks.

“The ships in our country barely have fire safety systems. Such carelessness and lack of awareness might have caused the accident on Shagor Nandini-2. We’re investigating the matter.”