Siddique Bazar blast: RAB rewards a dog for sniffing out bodies from debris

The Rapid Action Battalion has rewarded one of its dogs for sniffing out bodies from the debris of a building at Siddique Bazar, following an explosion that killed 25 people.

At least three people went missing after the blast. One member of the RAB’s dog squad helped the officers find the bodies. The dog will receive the ‘RAB Director General’s Award’ on Monday, RAB said.

This is the first time a RAB dog squad member will receive the award for assistance with the recovery of bodies, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB.