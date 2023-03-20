    বাংলা

    Siddique Bazar blast: RAB rewards a dog for sniffing out bodies from debris

    The dog is getting the ‘RAB Director General’s Award’ for contribution to rescue work

    The Rapid Action Battalion has rewarded one of its dogs for sniffing out bodies from the debris of a building at Siddique Bazar, following an explosion that killed 25 people.

    At least three people went missing after the blast. One member of the RAB’s dog squad helped the officers find the bodies. The dog will receive the ‘RAB Director General’s Award’ on Monday, RAB said.

    This is the first time a RAB dog squad member will receive the award for assistance with the recovery of bodies, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB.

    On the occasion of the 19th founding anniversary of RAB and RAB Memorial Day 2023, RAB members will be awarded for their courageous and philanthropic activities on Monday.

    The Mar 7 blast, apparently caused by a gas leak, ripped through the Café Queen building in Old Dhaka, killing 25 people from 21 families.

    The next day, the RAB’s dog squad was deployed to the disaster site.

    Md Akhtaruzzaman, assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they could not use any heavy equipment to run the rescue mission.

    “The basement seemed to be waterlogged and we were trying to pump out the water. This was how we were running the rescue mission,” he said.

    “Then, our staff heard flies buzzing inside the basement. When they ran a search, the dog stood near the flies. Then we assumed something was inside.”

