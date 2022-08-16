    বাংলা

    Hasina orders those responsible for girder crash accident to be found, punished

    At least five of a family were crushed to death as the BRT project girder fell on a passing car on Monday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 August 2022, 08:34 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 08:34 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her anger over the girder crash accident in Uttara which killed five members of a family and ordered authorities to find and punish the perpetrators.

    She asked the authorities to identify those responsible for the disaster as soon as possible, said Planning Minister MA Mannan following the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council meeting on Tuesday.

    Five members of a family were crushed to death as a girder to be used for the Bus Rapid Transit project fell on a passing car on Monday.

    More to follow

