Hasina says Bangladesh parked part of its reserves in investments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has responded to criticisms about dwindling forex reserves, saying the government either parked funds in investments or used the money for the welfare of the people.

“It would not be proper to sit idle on a pile of reserves. We have to use it for people's welfare because we must reduce their sufferings,” Hasina said at a programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Monday.

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected district council chairmen, Hasina addressed criticisms over the forex reserves slipping to $34.26 billion as of Nov 9 from $45 billion a year earlier.

“Suddenly there’s word that the reserves are gone, the money has been stolen. How is that possible? It was used to meet the demands of the people,” she said.

Hasina pointed out that the reserves were around $2.5 billion when the Awami League was elected after 21 years and her government increased it to $4 billion in that term. In 2008, the reserves amounted to just $5 billion. Under the current government, the amount was $48 billion at the peak, she said.