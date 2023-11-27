More Rohingya take children as they leave Bangladesh by boat: aid groups

An increasing number of Rohingya people are leaving refugee camps in Bangladesh with their children, taking to boats in search of a better life as hopes fade of returning to Myanmar or being resettled, and camp life gets tougher, aid groups say.

Nearly one million members of the Muslim minority from Myanmar live in bamboo-and-plastic camps in the Bangladeshi border district of Cox's Bazar, most after fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

"A few years ago, these boats mostly carried young males," said Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project that helps refugees, referring to small boats that set off from the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts, usually bound for Southeast Asia.

"A large number aboard are entire families, parents with children, and sometimes extended families."

Rohingya traditionally take to sea in October, at the end of the rainy season, on journeys fraught with danger. The boats, often over-crowded, can sink, or run out of food and water, and the Rohingya can fall into the hands of people smugglers.

Out of an estimated 1,084 Rohingya who came ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province this month, 360 were children, 292 women and 238 men, according to UN refugee agency data.

Of 3,572 Rohingya who have left on 34 boats this year, 31 percent of them were children, data showed. About 65 percent of those leaving set off from Bangladesh this year, compared with 27 percent last year. Most of the rest leave from Myanmar.