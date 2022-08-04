As Bangladesh hikes urea prices, minister says agricultural output won't be harmed

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque has played down concerns over food security prompted by the government's decision to raise the prices of urea fertiliser amid the Aman rice cultivation season.

The move drew fierce criticism from opposition parties, but Razzaque believes the country's agricultural production will not be affected by the price hike.

The minister highlighted the use of non-urea fertilisers, such as TSP, DAP and MOP which have an annual demand of more than 3.2 million tonnes and said their prices have remained unchanged.

All of these fertilisers are imported, he said, but their prices have remained unchanged despite a four-fold increase in the international market.