Hasina opens record 100 highways in 50 districts

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated 100 national, regional, and district highways in 50 districts across the country.
Hasina announced the openings via video conferencing from her office on Wednesday morning.
“I have transformed 100 roads into highways as a gift to the people in this month of victory. My sincere thanks to all those involved in the construction work, including those in the ministry, engineers, workers, local people, and public representatives.”
Special thanks go to the road transport and bridges minister, secretary, and those involved for the quick completion of tasks, she said.
The total length of the highways is about 2,021 kilometres. They were constructed at a cost of Tk 149.15 billion.
Earlier, Hasina unveiled 100 newly constructed bridges in 25 districts on Nov 7.