    Jagannath University suspends lecturer Abu Shahed Emon over sexual harassment charges

    Department chair Junaid Ahmed Halim has been suspended from the post due to failure to support the victim

    Jagannath University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 March 2024, 12:41 PM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 12:41 PM

    The Jagannath University administration has temporarily removed Department of Film and Television lecturer Abu Shahed Emon following a student’s complaint of sexual harassment.

    Department chair Junaid Ahmed Halim has been suspended from his post due to a failure to properly support the victim.

    JnU Vice Chancellor Dr Sadeka Halim made the announcement after an emergency meeting of the university syndicate on Thursday.

    More to follow

