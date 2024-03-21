Jagannath University suspends lecturer Abu Shahed Emon over sexual harassment charges

In her letter to the president, Mim alleged that two teachers of Jagannath University had sexually harassed her
The Jagannath University administration has temporarily removed Department of Film and Television lecturer Abu Shahed Emon following a student’s complaint of sexual harassment.
Department chair Junaid Ahmed Halim has been suspended from his post due to a failure to properly support the victim.
JnU Vice Chancellor Dr Sadeka Halim made the announcement after an emergency meeting of the university syndicate on Thursday.
