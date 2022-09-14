Jaishankar to meet Momen over dinner in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen over a dinner on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Vikram Doraiswami, who has been serving as the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka since October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, conveyed Jaishankar's invitation at a farewell call on Momen at his office on Tuesday.
Momen accepted the invitation, according to a statement from the ministry.
Doraiswami will take over as his country’s envoy to the UK. Pranay Kumar Verma, who served as India's ambassador to Vietnam, will replace him in the Dhaka mission.
Momen credited the high commissioner for his due role during the unprecedented state visits by both the president and the prime minister of India to Bangladesh the same year.
The foreign minister also appreciated the proactive role of Doraiswami in the joint celebration of Maitree Dibosh, or Friendship Day, on Dec 6, 2021, which was celebrated in 20 selected cities, including Dhaka and New Delhi.
Doraiswami thanked the foreign ministry for extending support and cooperation in discharging his duties during his stay in Bangladesh, according to the ministry.
He mentioned that his experience in Dhaka would always be cherished in his memory.
He also mentioned that the outstanding bilateral relationship had turned into a remarkable one because of the ongoing collaboration and cooperation between the two countries.
The foreign minister said the close friendship between the two countries will also be useful in meeting regional challenges along with bilateral relations.