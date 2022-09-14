Jaishankar to meet Momen over dinner in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen over a dinner on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Vikram Doraiswami, who has been serving as the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka since October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, conveyed Jaishankar's invitation at a farewell call on Momen at his office on Tuesday.

Momen accepted the invitation, according to a statement from the ministry.