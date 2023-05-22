    বাংলা

    Seven die in four districts as lightnings strike Bangladesh

    Three teenage boys die while playing in the rain while a girl and a boy are struck while picking up fallen mangoes

    Published : 21 May 2023, 08:53 PM
    At least seven people have died in four districts after being struck by lightning during thunderstorms.

    They included three teenage boys who were playing in the rain, while a girl and a boy were struck while picking up fallen mangoes on Sunday, according to police and local public representatives.

    Two of the teenage boys were playing football in Sunamganj and the third in Mymensingh where a 9-year-old boy died while collecting mangoes.

    In Jamalpur, a housewife died after being struck by lightning on her way home from a canal after taking a bath.

    The operator of a dredger also died in the district while at work.

    The seventh death from lightning occurred in Habiganj, where a schoolgirl went out in the evening to pick up mangoes.

