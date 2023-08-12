After devastation in southeast, Bangladesh forecasts heavy rain in north

The northern region of Bangladesh may experience heavy rain causing some rivers to flow above the danger level, the authorities have warned after devastating floods in the southeast.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre issued the warning on Saturday, saying the water level of the Teesta River could exceed the danger level at Dalia Point in the next 24 hours.

According to the forecast, the Dharla River and the Dudhkumar River in Kurigram may approach the danger level in the next 48 hours.