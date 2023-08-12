    বাংলা

    After devastation in southeast, Bangladesh forecasts heavy rain in north

    Some rivers in the northern region will flow above the danger level

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 August 2023, 05:01 PM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 05:01 PM

    The northern region of Bangladesh may experience heavy rain causing some rivers to flow above the danger level, the authorities have warned after devastating floods in the southeast. 

    The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre issued the warning on Saturday, saying the water level of the Teesta River could exceed the danger level at Dalia Point in the next 24 hours. 

    According to the forecast, the Dharla River and the Dudhkumar River in Kurigram may approach the danger level in the next 48 hours. 

    The water levels of the Brahmaputra, the Jamuna, the Ganges, and the Padma rivers are expected to go up in the next three days. 

    The forecast also suggested that the northeastern region could experience heavy rain, which could lead to a rapid rise in the water levels of the main rivers in that area, including the Surma, the Kushiara, the Jadukata, the Bhugai Kangsha, the Manu and the Khoai.

