    Singer Kumar Bishwajit, wife fly to Canada as son is injured in deadly road crash in Toronto

    Three other Bangladeshi students were killed in the accident

    Glitz Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Feb 2023, 05:00 PM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2023, 05:00 PM

    Singer Kumar Bishwajit and his wife Naima Sultana have started for Canada to see their son Kumar Nibir, a student who was injured in a deadly road crash in Toronto.

    Three other Bangladeshi students were killed in the accident on Monday night, said Shaugat Ali Sagor, a Toronto-based journalist.

    The dead were identified as Shahriar Khan, Angela Shreya Baroi and Arian Alam Dipto.

    After the accident, Nibir was taken to the intensive care unit, said lyricist Robiul Islam Jibon.

    He is in critical condition.

    Bishwajit and Naima departed for Canada on Tuesday upon hearing the news of their only child, said Jibon.

    The accident took place on Highway 427 southbound ramp to Dundas Street West in Ontario, Bangladeshi expatriates in Canada said on social media.

    The vehicle was reportedly travelling at a very high speed. Nibir was behind the wheel and lost control of the vehicle while moving from one highway to another. After hitting the highway railing, the car turned over and caught fire.


    Shahriar and Arian died on the spot while Angela died after being taken to hospital.

