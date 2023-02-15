Singer Kumar Bishwajit, wife fly to Canada as son is injured in deadly road crash in Toronto

Singer Kumar Bishwajit and his wife Naima Sultana have started for Canada to see their son Kumar Nibir, a student who was injured in a deadly road crash in Toronto.

Three other Bangladeshi students were killed in the accident on Monday night, said Shaugat Ali Sagor, a Toronto-based journalist.

The dead were identified as Shahriar Khan, Angela Shreya Baroi and Arian Alam Dipto.

After the accident, Nibir was taken to the intensive care unit, said lyricist Robiul Islam Jibon.