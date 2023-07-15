    বাংলা

    India’s Adani flies to Dhaka in private jet and meets PM Hasina over power supply

    The Indian billionaire expresses gratitude to the prime minister for the full-load start of the Godda coal-fired power plant

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 July 2023, 05:50 PM
    Updated : 15 July 2023, 05:50 PM

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, the founder of Adani Group, has paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed his gratitude for the full power supply to Bangladesh from the company’s coal-fired plant in Jharkhand.

    During a meeting at the Ganabhaban on Saturday, Adani thanked Hasina for the full-load commencement and handover of the 1,600 MW coal-fired power plant in Godda, the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsthya reported on Saturday.

    “Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant,” Adani tweeted.

    “I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved COVID to commission the plant in record time of three-and-a-half years.”

    Adani arrived in Dhaka at 10 am on a private jet to meet Hasina and departed around 1:15 pm.

    In June, Adani Group started full electricity supply to Bangladesh from the 2x800 MW plant on a commercial basis through dedicated transmission lines as per the power purchase agreement. Adani Power has a 25-year contract with Bangladesh Power Development Board.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangbandhu's ideals will keep driving Bangladesh's progress, says Hasina on AL's founding anniversary
    Bangabandhu's ideals will propel Bangladesh's progress: Hasina
    She underlined the Awami League's commitment to making positive changes in the lives of the people on the party's 74th founding anniversary
    China praises Hasina’s fight against hegemonism: Bangladesh ministry
    China lauds ‘Hasina’s fight against hegemonism’
    Ambassador Yao Wen welcomes Bangladesh’s decision to join the BRICS
    Adani plant resumes electricity supply to Bangladesh after transmission line trip
    Power supply from Adani plant resumes
    Power generated by the plant in India's Jharkhand was added back to the national grid after a 13-hour disruption
    Bangladesh’s power crisis worsens as transmission line from India’s Adani trips
    Power crisis worsens as Adani line trips
    Bangladesh has been receiving around 750 MW of electricity from the Indian conglomerate’s plant in Jharkhand

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan