India’s Adani flies to Dhaka in private jet and meets PM Hasina over power supply

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, the founder of Adani Group, has paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed his gratitude for the full power supply to Bangladesh from the company’s coal-fired plant in Jharkhand.

During a meeting at the Ganabhaban on Saturday, Adani thanked Hasina for the full-load commencement and handover of the 1,600 MW coal-fired power plant in Godda, the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsthya reported on Saturday.

“Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant,” Adani tweeted.