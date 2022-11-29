BASIC Bank investigation must be completed in three months, HC warns ACC

The court stated in the rule that the investigation must be completed in three months without failure. The ACC will have to submit the report to the High Court through the Supreme Court registrar after completing the investigation. Legal action will be taken against the anti-graft watchdog if it fails to complete the investigation.

The commission has not faced such a situation before but the investigators have met deadlines in many cases, ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan said. “The court did not specify the issue of 56 cases. We are assuming that an order has been given on the matter,” he replied to another question.

The court said much evidence will be destroyed if the investigation is not completed in the stipulated time.

“This is people’s money, it can’t be used in other places except for the well-being of people and the country. It's the bank’s responsibility to protect money. The failure of a bank manager is not a silly thing here,” the court said in the rule.