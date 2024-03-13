Families await news of MV Abdullah crew as pirates' demand remain unspecified

The families are anxiously awaiting news about the safety of the crew members aboard the Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah, which has been hijacked by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean after the pirates reportedly threatened to execute them unless a ransom is paid.
They gathered at the offices of SR Shipping, the ship's owner, in Chattogram's Agrabad on Wednesday, seeking updates and hoping for the safety of their loved ones.
Somali pirates seized control of the ship carrying coal from Mozambique to the UAE on Tuesday afternoon Bangladesh time, holding 23 sailors hostage.
Jannatul Ferdous, a sailor's wife on the vessel, said: “My husband, GS Nuruddin, called yesterday at 1:30pm saying that pirates were attacking them. We informed the office immediately. We spoke with him once during Asr (prayers). The last time we spoke was after Iftar at 6:49pm.”
“He was crying a lot on a video call. He said they were in a terrible situation and being taken to Somalia. He wanted to see our child and I arranged it. He sent two voice notes afterwards, stating that they would be killed one by one if the ransom was not paid.”
Jyotsna Begum, the mother of Tanveer Ahmed, the fourth engineer aboard the ship, shared: "Yesterday, he called around 8:00pm and mentioned they hadn't broken their fast yet.”
He requested prayers and help for their release, said the mother. ”We're expecting to be moved soon, please pray for us. Try to arrange for our release. They haven't harmed us yet.
“There's no water on our ship, and I'm unsure if they'll provide any after taking us there. They've gathered everyone in one place,” she quoted him as saying.
Sailor Ainul Haque spoke to his mother, Lutfe Ara Begum, over the phone around 7am on Wednesday. She recalled, "From what he said, it seemed like he was calling from a hidden location. He mentioned their ship was being directed to Somalia."
There is distress at the village home of N Mohammad Tarekul Islam, the third officer held hostage by the pirates.
At noon on Wednesday, Tarekul's father, Md Delwar Hussain, was deeply engaged in reciting the Quran at their village home in Raipur Union of Faridpur’s Madhukhali.
He pleaded for help to rescue his son, urging the government to ensure the safe return of everyone aboard the ship.
He shared that Tarekul, the youngest of three siblings, attended school and college in Dhaka.
Later, he joined Bangladesh Marine Academy in Chattogram in 2012 and started his career in nautical engineering after graduating in 2014.
Tarekul married Tanzia, a medical student from Natore who gave a single name, on Dec 25, 2019. They have an 11-month-old daughter.
Tarekul joined the crew of the ship as a third officer in December 2023.
His neighbours described him as a humble person, while his mother, Hasina Begum, could not stop crying after seeing her son's photo, urging the government to bring him back.
“We are trying to communicate with the pirates but they are still out of reach,” KSRM Group spokesman Mizanul Islam said.
"One of their strategies is to create a safe zone after capturing a ship. Then they make their demands from there. Our first priority is to free the sailors and then recover the ship intact."
Citing the experience of rescuing the MV Jahan Moni ship hijacked over a decade ago, the KSRM Group official said he was hopeful of safely rescuing the ship and the sailors.
"Our main concern is the safe return of the crew followed by the safe rescue of the ship," said Mizanul.
Some media outlets have reported a specific ransom amount but Mizanul dismissed this information as ‘unfounded’.
Commodore Mohammad Maqsood Alam, the director general of the shipping department, announced in a press conference in Dhaka that MV Abdullah was heading northwest towards the coast of Somalia.
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Wednesday that the government has been unable to establish contact with the pirates but was still ‘working’ to rescue them.
“We are trying through a second party and have informed those necessary,” said the minister.