Families await news of MV Abdullah crew as pirates' demand remain unspecified

The families are anxiously awaiting news about the safety of the crew members aboard the Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah, which has been hijacked by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean after the pirates reportedly threatened to execute them unless a ransom is paid.

They gathered at the offices of SR Shipping, the ship's owner, in Chattogram's Agrabad on Wednesday, seeking updates and hoping for the safety of their loved ones.

Somali pirates seized control of the ship carrying coal from Mozambique to the UAE on Tuesday afternoon Bangladesh time, holding 23 sailors hostage.

Jannatul Ferdous, a sailor's wife on the vessel, said: “My husband, GS Nuruddin, called yesterday at 1:30pm saying that pirates were attacking them. We informed the office immediately. We spoke with him once during Asr (prayers). The last time we spoke was after Iftar at 6:49pm.”

“He was crying a lot on a video call. He said they were in a terrible situation and being taken to Somalia. He wanted to see our child and I arranged it. He sent two voice notes afterwards, stating that they would be killed one by one if the ransom was not paid.”