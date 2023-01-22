Wanted posters of ARSA chief, 27 others placed at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

Wanted posters of the chief of the Rakhine-based insurgent group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and 27 other suspected terrorists have been put up across the refugee camps at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar.
The posters in Burmese language contain photos of ARSA chief Ataullah Abu Ammar alias Jununi and others, some of them holding weapons.
According to the refugees, the posters appeared at different camps in Kutupalong and Balukhali on Saturday morning. But they failed to mention who put those up.
Additional DIG Amir Zafar, captain of the Armed Police Battalion-8 which is in charge of safety of the camp, said: “Posters were spotted inside the camp around 7am. It’s true that the posters were put up in different camps.”
“APBn is unaware of who put up the posters,” he said. “If the people in the posters are accused in any case, they will be arrested by any means necessary.”
The past few days saw a lot of shooting in a strip of land between Bangladesh and Myanmar along Tumbru borderline in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari. Community leaders have accused ARSA and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation for the gunfight.
One person was shot dead while another was under care at Chattogram Medical College Hospital with a bullet wound. A fire burned down hundreds of refugee homes amid these shootings, forcing many Rohingya families to take refuge in a Tumbru primary school.
On Saturday, the camp residents said these posters could be seen at Balukhali camps no. 11, 12, 18 and 19 more abundantly.
Md Faruk Ahmed, assistant superintendent of police at APBn-8, said the locals notified police about the posters in the afternoon. “The locals said these posters were put up sometime late at night.”
He added that all of the 28 in the poster were known terrorists and have multiple cases against them.
“Putting up the posters is not the chief concern of the police. As each of the mentioned individuals are criminals and have cases against them, we will arrest them and take lawful steps as soon as we find them.”
Along with Ataullah, the others mentioned in the poster are Hedayet Ullah aka Khaled, Moulvi Mostaq, Moulvi Lal Mohammad Aka Borhan, Nur Kamal aka Sami Uddin, Ibrahim, Moulvi Zakaria, Kauser Aka Saber, Khairul Amin aka Ibrahim, Ali Zohar, Hafez yunus, Sanaullah, Jualiar, Shafiq, Nur Mahmud, Hafez Nur Mohammad, Abdur Rahman, Hasan, Zahid Hossain aka Lalu, Master Abdur Rahim, Jannat Ullah, Mohammad Salim, Mahamudur Rahmana, Mohammad Jubaiyer, Mohammad Alam aka Musa.
According to Balukhali camp-8 leader Mohammad Khalil, the poster reads: “They are terrorists. We ask you to help catch these people. If anyone sees them in any camp, please let the authorities know.”
The poster also points out each of their family counting numbers.
Khalil said capturing them would lead to peace in the camp as they carry out “half of the crimes” there.