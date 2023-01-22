Wanted posters of ARSA chief, 27 others placed at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

Wanted posters of the chief of the Rakhine-based insurgent group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and 27 other suspected terrorists have been put up across the refugee camps at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar.

The posters in Burmese language contain photos of ARSA chief Ataullah Abu Ammar alias Jununi and others, some of them holding weapons.

According to the refugees, the posters appeared at different camps in Kutupalong and Balukhali on Saturday morning. But they failed to mention who put those up.

Additional DIG Amir Zafar, captain of the Armed Police Battalion-8 which is in charge of safety of the camp, said: “Posters were spotted inside the camp around 7am. It’s true that the posters were put up in different camps.”