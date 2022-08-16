    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises launch fares 30% after a record jump in fuel prices

    Fares for launch trips will go up from Tuesday in response to rising fuel costs

    Published : 16 August 2022, 06:32 AM
    The government has raised fares for launch trips by 30 percent. The new rates will take effect on Tuesday, according to a notice from the Ministry of Shipping.

    For trips less than 100 kilometres, fares will go up by Tk 0.70 to Tk 3 per kilometre. For trips longer than 100 kilometres, the fares will go up by Tk 0.60 to Tk 2.60 per kilometre.

    According to the notice, the new fare rates are based on the recommendations of the committee formed to oversee it.

    The minimum fare for travelling on river vessels has been raised from Tk 25 to Tk 33. This rate will also take effect on Tuesday.

