Bangladesh raises launch fares 30% after a record jump in fuel prices

The government has raised fares for launch trips by 30 percent. The new rates will take effect on Tuesday, according to a notice from the Ministry of Shipping.

For trips less than 100 kilometres, fares will go up by Tk 0.70 to Tk 3 per kilometre. For trips longer than 100 kilometres, the fares will go up by Tk 0.60 to Tk 2.60 per kilometre.