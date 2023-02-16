Hasina says East Bengal Regiment is ‘very close to my heart’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the East Bengal Regiment provokes mixed emotions since her two slain brothers were its members.
She attended the 10th Tigers’ Reunion of the regiment at the EBR Centre in Chattogram on Thursday, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.
“The EBR is very close to my heart as my two younger brothers and freedom fighters Captain Sheikh Kamal and Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal, who both were martyred in the Aug 15, 1975 carnage, were members of the regiment,” she was quoted as saying by the national news agency.
"So, attending the reunion of the EBR, on the one hand, is painful for me and on the other hand, it is a matter of joy."
She thanked the armed forces for standing by the people during disasters like floods.
The prime minister praised the armed forces personnel for supporting the rescue and relief operations in quake-hit Turkey and Syria, and brightening Bangladesh’s image through their work in UN peacekeeping missions.
"We don't want war with anyone. We believe in the policy of 'friendship to all, malice to none' formulated by the Father of the Nation. But, we're taking measures to make the armed forces capable enough to defend against any external force attack."
Hasina said her government wants to establish Bangladesh as a peaceful country, for which it has adopted a "zero tolerance” policy against terrorism and militancy.
An army contingent gave her salute at the programme. Accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, she inspected a parade.