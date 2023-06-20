Man dies as truck rams motorcycle in Joypurhat. Police find Phensedyl bottles in his bag

A motorcyclist has died after a truck rammed into his two-wheeler in Joypurhat. Police later recovered 37 bottles of the contraband cough syrup, Phensedyl, from his bag.
The accident occurred at the Shaguna intersection of the Puranapoil-Hichmi bypass around 7 am on Tuesday, said Sirajul Islam, chief of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station.
The dead man was identified as 32-year-old Amirul Islam, a native of Dinajpur's Birampur Upazila.
Amirul was travelling to Bogura when a speeding truck carrying cattle slammed into his vehicle from the opposite direction. He was tossed off the motorcycle on impact and died on the spot.
Informed of the matter, police recovered the body and sent it to the Joypurhat District Modern Hospital for an autopsy.
They also found bottles of Phensedyl in a bag on the motorcycle, the OC said.