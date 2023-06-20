Man dies as truck rams motorcycle in Joypurhat. Police find Phensedyl bottles in his bag

A motorcyclist has died after a truck rammed into his two-wheeler in Joypurhat. Police later recovered 37 bottles of the contraband cough syrup, Phensedyl, from his bag.

The accident occurred at the Shaguna intersection of the Puranapoil-Hichmi bypass around 7 am on Tuesday, said Sirajul Islam, chief of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station.

The dead man was identified as 32-year-old Amirul Islam, a native of Dinajpur's Birampur Upazila.