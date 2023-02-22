    বাংলা

    Truck owners are acting like Tom and Jerry in Tejgaon, Mayor Atiqul says

    The DNCC boss reiterates his call to truck owners to stop parking their vehicles on the road outside the Tejgaon truck stand

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Feb 2023, 07:54 AM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2023, 07:54 AM

    Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam has compared the hide-and-seek games played by truck owners with the city corporation and law enforcers over the parking of vehicles on the road outside the Tejgaon truck stand with Tom and Jerry, a series centred on a cat named Tom chasing a mouse named Jerry.

    The mayor made the remarks during a visit to the road on Wednesday. Atiqul arrived in Tejgaon around 11 am, but the truck owners cleared the road, which was occupied with vehicles on both sides just before his arrival. Several trucks were parked outside the Truck Malik Samity office at the time. The law enforcers then removed the vehicles.

    The mayor reiterated his call for truck owners to stop parking their vehicles on the road. The truck owners said they do not have the necessary space to park their vehicles, and urged the mayor to solve the problem.

    Atiqul said he will listen to the truck owners' concerns once they clear the road.

    “The road was freed up during our visit, but it will be occupied again once we leave. The trucks on the road cause traffic and sufferings to the people,” he said.

    “The city corporation authorities have made a separate lane for rickshaws to solve the crisis. Police will make sure that trucks will not occupy the lane as well. A committee has also been formed to maintain order on the road.”

