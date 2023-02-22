Truck owners are acting like Tom and Jerry in Tejgaon, Mayor Atiqul says

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam has compared the hide-and-seek games played by truck owners with the city corporation and law enforcers over the parking of vehicles on the road outside the Tejgaon truck stand with Tom and Jerry, a series centred on a cat named Tom chasing a mouse named Jerry.

The mayor made the remarks during a visit to the road on Wednesday. Atiqul arrived in Tejgaon around 11 am, but the truck owners cleared the road, which was occupied with vehicles on both sides just before his arrival. Several trucks were parked outside the Truck Malik Samity office at the time. The law enforcers then removed the vehicles.