Tk 116m worth of crystal meth and yaba seized by BGB in Teknaf

A BGB raid has seized a shipment of crystal meth, also known as ice, and yaba worth over Tk 116 million in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

The narcotics were recovered from the Naf River in the Jalia Para area of Shah Porir Dip on Saturday night, according to Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commander of the BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion.

However, no drug traffickers were detained in the operation.