    বাংলা

    Tk 116m worth of crystal meth and yaba seized by BGB in Teknaf

    A bag thrown overboard by fleeing drug traffickers contained 2.14 kg of crystal meth and 30,000 yaba tablets, according to the BGB

    Teknaf Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Sept 2022, 06:09 AM
    Updated : 3 Sept 2022, 06:09 AM

    A BGB raid has seized a shipment of crystal meth, also known as ice, and yaba worth over Tk 116 million in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

    The narcotics were recovered from the Naf River in the Jalia Para area of Shah Porir Dip on Saturday night, according to Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commander of the BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion.

    However, no drug traffickers were detained in the operation.

    “The BGB received a tip-off that a large shipment of drugs was headed down the Naf River in the Jalia Para area of Shah Porir Dip from Myanmar and sent a patrol team on an operation in the area,” Iftekhar said. “A plastic bag was found hidden in an old, abandoned wooden boat left on a bank of the Naf River.”

    “The bag left by the traffickers was searched and 2.14 kg of crystal meth or ice and 30,000 yaba tablets were found in the bag.”

    The estimated black market value of the stash is over Tk 116 million, the BGB official said.

    The drugs are currently at the BGB Battalion offices and will be destroyed after the completion of the necessary legal procedures, Iftekhar added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Three dead after pickup van rams autorickshaw in Sylhet
    Three dead in Sylhet road accident
    The head-on collision in Golapganj left at least four others injured
    Car hits scooter, killing Chattogram University teacher
    CU teacher dies in road crash
    Aftab Hossain, an assistant professor of zoology, was returning home on the campus
    Key Chattogram road projects stall on CDA-railways tussle over height of overpasses
    Height of overpasses at the heart of CDA-railways tussle
    Heavy vehicles using these roads either opt for an old two-lane overpass or alternative routes, creating bottlenecks and gridlocks in the city and on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
    200 tonnes of TCB onions rot on 'delay' in release at Chattogram Port
    200 tonnes of TCB onions rot
    The organisation will incur no financial loss for these onions, says the port city office chief of the organisation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher