Bangladesh tribunal jails air hostess for 10 years over seizure of smuggled gold

A Dhaka tribunal has sentenced an air hostess to 10 years in prison over the seizure of 9.5 kilograms of smuggled gold found on her during a search at Shahjalal International Airport over three years ago.

The convict, Rokeya Sheikh Mousumi, and her relatives in the courtroom started crying after the judge, Faysal Atik Bin Kader of Special Tribunal-2, issued the verdict on Monday. She was escorted back to prison after the delivery of the verdict.