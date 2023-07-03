    বাংলা

    Bangladesh's trade deficit shrinks 44% in first 11 months of FY23

    The trade deficit stood at $17.16 billion in July-May, while the current account deficit shrank 73.91 percent from a year earlier

    Bangladesh's trade deficit in the first 11 months of the last fiscal year narrowed further amid a raft of measures, including import controls, aimed at shoring up eroding forex reserves. The growth of the current account balance assessing foreign transactions has also slowed down.

    The trade deficit stood at $17.16 billion in the July-May period, representing a 44.32 percent year-on-year decline, according to an updated report on the balance of payments published by Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.

    Exports rose 6.77 percent year-on-year to $47.6 billion in July-May, while imports declined 14.11 percent to $64.76 billion from a year earlier.

    Meanwhile, the current account deficit shrank 73.91 percent year-on-year in July-May to $4.5 billion.

    Bangladesh started the fiscal year 2023 with a record trade deficit of $33.24 billion and a significant current account deficit of $18.69 billion.

    Since July 2022, the Bangladesh Bank has taken various initiatives to control imports. As a result, there has been a noticeable decrease in the current account deficit.

    However, in the 11-month period, the deficit in the financial account and the overall balance has widened, raising concerns.

    By the end of May, the deficit in the financial account stood at $2.58 billion, whereas there was a surplus of $13.37 billion a year earlier.

    The broadening financial account deficit will likely strain the exchange rate further. When the value of a currency decreases, the cost of servicing foreign loans in private accounts increases. This, in turn, puts pressure on forex reserves and further escalates inflation due to increased import expenses.

