Bangladesh's trade deficit shrinks 44% in first 11 months of FY23

Since July 2022, the Bangladesh Bank has taken various initiatives to control imports. As a result, there has been a noticeable decrease in the current account deficit.

However, in the 11-month period, the deficit in the financial account and the overall balance has widened, raising concerns.

By the end of May, the deficit in the financial account stood at $2.58 billion, whereas there was a surplus of $13.37 billion a year earlier.

The broadening financial account deficit will likely strain the exchange rate further. When the value of a currency decreases, the cost of servicing foreign loans in private accounts increases. This, in turn, puts pressure on forex reserves and further escalates inflation due to increased import expenses.