    Body of a missing crew member recovered from blast-hit oil tanker in Jhalakathi

    Five crew members with critical burn injuries have been rescued so far

    Jhalakathi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 July 2023, 09:47 AM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 09:47 AM

    Rescuers have recovered a body from the oil tanker ravaged by an onboard explosion in Jhalakathi.

    The body was found in the engine room of the tanker, styled Shagor Nandini-2, on Sunday afternoon, according to Md Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Jhalakathi Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    But the authorities have yet to identify the body.

    A joint search and rescue operation was ongoing around the explosion site on the Sugondha River to recover four missing crew members who were initially believed to have drowned after being ejected from the tanker following the explosion.

    Five others were rescued from the site in the wake of the incident on Saturday, according to Jhalakathi police and district administration. They are receiving treatment for critical burn wounds in hospital.

    The authorities could neither confirm the identities of the missing crew members nor could they determine the reason for the explosion. The tanker had suffered a hull breach six months ago, causing a massive oil spill in Bhola.

    More to follow

