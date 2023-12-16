2 beaten, 12 detained in Lakshmipur in argument over ‘flag desecration’

Two land revenue officers have been injured after they were attacked by restaurant employees over the alleged desecration of the national flag in Lakshmipur, police say.
The incident took place at the Mohammadiya Hotel in the north Temuhani area around 8 am on Saturday.
Tensions rose after Omar Farooq, a land revenue officer, protested against the way the flag was displayed at the Mohammadiya Hotel.
At one point, during a heated argument between Omar and hotel manager Maynul Hasan Shakib, Omar was attacked by the restaurant’s employees.
Arifur Rahman, another land revenue officer, was also beaten while trying to save Omar.
Later, locals stepped in and took Omar and Arifur to the hospital. Both Omar and Arifur are the sons of freedom fighters.
As word of the incident spread, an angry crowd that included members of an association for the children of freedom fighters gathered at the restaurant and began a protest, calling for it to be shut.
The police went to the scene and brought the situation under control.
At least 12 restaurant employees have been detained in this incident, according to Sub Inspector Wali Ullah of Lakshmipur Sadar Police Station.
Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila executive officer Arifur Rahman said, “The matter is very upsetting. It is a criminal offence. The Sadar Police Station has been instructed to file a regular case over the incident.”