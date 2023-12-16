2 beaten, 12 detained in Lakshmipur in argument over ‘flag desecration’

Tensions rose after Omar Farooq, a land revenue officer, protested against the way the flag was displayed at the Mohammadiya Hotel.

At one point, during a heated argument between Omar and hotel manager Maynul Hasan Shakib, Omar was attacked by the restaurant’s employees.

Arifur Rahman, another land revenue officer, was also beaten while trying to save Omar.

Later, locals stepped in and took Omar and Arifur to the hospital. Both Omar and Arifur are the sons of freedom fighters.