Two members of the KNF killed during military raid in Ruma: ISPR

Two members of the armed hill Kuki-Chin National Front group have been killed by a military raid in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, or ISPR.

“The army has shot and killed two armed criminals belonging to the Kuki-Chin National Front in the remote Baklai Para area of Ruma Upazila on Sunday,” said ISPR Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan in a statement to the media.

In addition, three weapons, a large amount of ammunition, walkie-talkies and other equipment were recovered from the scene.

The dead could not be immediately identified.