HC orders report on Ayan's death to be submitted by Thursday

The High Court has ordered the director general of health services to submit the investigation report on the death of Ayan Ahmed, the five-year-old boy who was given anaesthesia for a circumcision procedure and never woke up, by Thursday.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order on Monday.

Advocate ABM Shahjahan Akand Masum represented the petitioners in court at the hearing. Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Selim Azad represented the state.

On Jan 15, the same bench had granted the director general of health services seven days to submit the report, Advocate Masum said after the hearing.