HC orders report on Ayan's death to be submitted by Thursday

The High Court has ordered the director general of health services to submit the investigation report on the death of Ayan Ahmed, the five-year-old boy who was given anaesthesia for a circumcision procedure and never woke up, by Thursday.
The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order on Monday.
Advocate ABM Shahjahan Akand Masum represented the petitioners in court at the hearing. Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Selim Azad represented the state.
On Jan 15, the same bench had granted the director general of health services seven days to submit the report, Advocate Masum said after the hearing.
"As the report was not submitted, they set a deadline for Thursday. Thursday has also been set for any additional orders."
Ayan was admitted to the medical college's hospital for a circumcision procedure on Dec 31. However, he did not regain consciousness after being administered anaesthesia.
Ayan was subsequently transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan and placed on life support. He passed away on Jan 7.
His father, Shamim, later started a case at Badda Police Station alleging medical negligence. Shamim said he suspected there was something wrong with the anaesthetic administered to his son.
The case implicated United Medical College Hospital's anaesthesiologist Syed Sabbir Ahmed, surgeon Tasnuva Mahjabin, an anonymous director and other unidentified employees of the medical college hospital and United Hospital.
Shamim alleged the medical college hospital applied total anaesthesia without the family's permission while United Hospital barred them from taking Ayan to another hospital.
It was discovered that the administration had been running United Medical College and Hospital without proper registration. The Directorate General of Health Services also ordered the hospital to halt all operations.
Advocate Masum petitioned the High Court on Jan 9 to punish the hospital administration for negligence and seeking compensation. In addition, it called for the hospital's licence to be revoked and an order barring new patients from being admitted.
The court heard the petition for the first time on Jan 14 and gave the DGHS a week to submit its report on the case.
In addition, it ordered the agency to compile a list of all approved and unapproved hospitals and clinics.
Ayan's father was subsequently made a plaintiff in the petition, and he demanded Tk 50 million in compensation.
The health secretary, the director general of health services, and other officials were named defendants in the case.