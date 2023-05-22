1,526 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

A total of 1,526 Bangladeshi pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far to perform Hajj.
The pilgrims reached the country by Sunday midnight, according to a Hajj bulletin from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
Among them, 830 are under government management and 696 under private management.
Hajj flights to Saudi Arabia started on May 21 and will continue until Jun 22. The return flights will start on Jul 2 and end on Aug 2.
According to the bulletin, 603 agencies were approved for conducting Hajj activities under private management.
This year, 1,27,198 people from Bangladesh were supposed to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. However, due to the high cost of performing Hajj, the quota could not be fully filled.
Hajj will officially begin on Jun 27, subject to the sighting of the moon.