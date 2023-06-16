    বাংলা

    Four arrested as police seize 9.5 kg of gold from Chattogram bus

    The gold was melted into small pieces and stashed inside the bags of four bus passengers

    Police have arrested four people for smuggling 9.5 kg of gold during a raid on a bus in Chattogram.

    The Marsa Paribahan bus was travelling to Chattogram from Cox’s Bazar when police conducted a search of the vehicle at a check-post in the Karnaphuli area on Friday, said Dulal Mahmud, chief of Karnaphuli Police Station.

    The arrestees are Alok Dhar, 23, Narayan Dhar, 38, his wife Jullie Dhar, 35 and Paritosh Dhar, 38. All of them are natives of Banshkhali Upazila's Sadhanpur.

    Acting on a tip-off, police boarded the bus and searched the belongings of all passengers when they found the gold with the arrestees, according to OC Mahmud. The gold was melted into small pieces.

    The passengers could not show any valid documents supporting their possession of the gold, he added.

    Police will be filing a case on the incident.

