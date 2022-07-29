July 29 2022

    Cement-laden trawler capsizes in Barishal

    The two men onboard managed to swim ashore following a collision with a sand-laden vessel on the Pandab River

    Barisal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 July 2022, 5:32 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2022, 5:32 AM

    A trawler carrying cement has capsized in the river Pandab in Barishal's Bakerganj Upazila.

    The two men onboard the vessel managed to swim ashore, but one of them suffered minor injuries, according to Bakerganj Police Station chief Alauddin Milan.

    The injured person, identified by his first name only as Ripon, has been admitted to the Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, he said.

    The trawler was carrying 1,000 sacks of cement from a factory in Barishal city. It sank after a collision with a sand-laden vessel in the Arsheder Kheya Ghat area of the upazila's Kalashkathi on Thursday night.

    However, the police could not confirm the sunken trawler's destination.

