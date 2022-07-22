Bangladesh plans to take next steps on power cuts in a week



The state minister also highlighted the distinction between cities and rural areas in terms of demand for electricity. "If we shed about 100 megawatts of power both in Dhaka and a rural area, you'll find that three villages will be without power. This is a problem."



"The demand for power in villages is very low. Three villages may only consume about 10 megawatts of electricity. But in Dhaka, a single neighbourhood uses 100 megawatts. So if we provide about 100 megawatts of power in Dhaka and around 60 megawatts outside the capital, we can cover large swathes of rural areas."



Hamid admitted that the rural parts of the country are being hit by longer spells of load-shedding than cities. "Some villages are experiencing around five hours of load-shedding. We will think about new measures for these areas next week."