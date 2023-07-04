EC plans to release draft list of parliamentary polling stations in September

The Election Commission has begun work on a list of polling stations for the 12th parliamentary polls with an aim to publish a draft in September, at least 25 days prior to the vote.
Field officials were asked to propose names of polling stations that meet the criteria set in a voting centre establishment and management policy issued in early June, said Ashok Kumar Debnath, an additional secretary at the EC Secretariat.
A committee will inspect the proposed centres for a comprehensive survey of the entire area to gather details, according to him.
“We expect to gather data from across the country by August-September after commencing the work to prepare the list in July,” said Ashok.
Once the draft is published, a specific timeframe will be set for addressing claims and objections, he said.
According to him, this time, local police and administration officials have joined election officials in inspecting the polling stations.
Ashok supported the idea, explaining that polling stations are established in both public and private institutions.
This approach brings multiple benefits, including the availability of staff to manage the voting process and maintain order and security.
To ensure effective assistance from the administration and police, they have also been included in the committee.
HIGHLIGHTS
● The list will be published after the announcement of the schedule and 25 days before the polls.
● Around 42,000 polling stations will be set up nationwide for the 300 parliamentary seats.
● In the last parliamentary election, there were over 40,000 polling stations with 200,000 booths for 104 million voters.
● In the 10th parliamentary elections, there were 37,707 centres with 189,078 booths for 91.9 million voters.
● In the 9th parliamentary election, there were 35,263 centres with 177,277 booths to accommodate 81 million voters.
The Kazi Habibul Awal-led Election Commission is preparing to hold the next general election by the end of this year or early 2024.
The updated list has a total of 119,151,440 voters for this election.
Ashok said the number of polling stations will not significantly increase despite a rise in the number of voters.
He said the upcoming election will utilise the existing infrastructure from previous polls.
The Election Commission plans to increase the number of polling booths within the current setup, which will benefit voters and ensure order and security, he said.
KEY ELEMENTS OF THE POLICY
● Each polling station will serve around 3,000 voters, with each booth accommodating about 500 male voters and 400 female voters.
● For every 400 male voters and 350 female voters, one EVM will be set up. However, there will not be EVMs in the election this time.
● Transport convenience and optimal location must be considered to ensure that no voter has to travel far to reach a centre. Avoid placing centres too close to each other, maintaining a distance of at least 3 km between them.
● New educational institutions and establishments have been built and renovated since the last parliamentary election. These locations can be considered for setting up polling stations, ensuring convenience for voters.
● When recommending a polling station, it is essential to consider factors such as the number of voters, availability of polling booths, transportation facilities, law and order situation, and centre infrastructure.
● It is important to exercise caution when selecting polling centres in establishments or institutions that have faced issues in previous elections or may be susceptible to the influence of certain candidates.
● If possible, they should avoid setting up polling centres in institutions associated with candidates. If no alternative is available, close supervision and the involvement of law enforcement agencies should be adequate.
● It is recommended to utilise previously used institutions as polling stations, provided that the necessary arrangements are maintained.
● Priority should be given to people with disability, the elderly, sick, pregnant, nursing women, people of the third gender, and female voters when setting up polling stations.
● A committee of seven members, headed by the deputy commissioner, will be responsible for determining polling stations at the metropolitan and district levels. At the upazila level, the UNO will lead the committee.
The policy emphasises the importance of education officials being well-informed about the infrastructure and transportation facilities of educational institutions in their respective areas.
Similarly, the superintendent of police and officer-in-charge of the police station are responsible for transportation and overall security.
The deputy commissioner and Upazila executive officer act as chief coordinators for government and election commission activities.
This approach simplifies the setup of polling stations through committees at the district and upazila levels, ensuring a fair and efficient process.
According to Ashok, if a polling station remains under the control of a rival candidate after the publication of the gazette, the returning officer will promptly report it to the commission after on-site verification. The commission will then review the situation and make a decision.