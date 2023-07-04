EC plans to release draft list of parliamentary polling stations in September

The Election Commission has begun work on a list of polling stations for the 12th parliamentary polls with an aim to publish a draft in September, at least 25 days prior to the vote.

Field officials were asked to propose names of polling stations that meet the criteria set in a voting centre establishment and management policy issued in early June, said Ashok Kumar Debnath, an additional secretary at the EC Secretariat.

A committee will inspect the proposed centres for a comprehensive survey of the entire area to gather details, according to him.

“We expect to gather data from across the country by August-September after commencing the work to prepare the list in July,” said Ashok.

Once the draft is published, a specific timeframe will be set for addressing claims and objections, he said.

According to him, this time, local police and administration officials have joined election officials in inspecting the polling stations.

Ashok supported the idea, explaining that polling stations are established in both public and private institutions.