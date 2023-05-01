Five workers hospitalised after gas line explosion at Gazipur garment factory

At least five workers have suffered burn injuries after a gas line exploded at a garment factory in Gazipur’s Kashimpur.

The incident occurred at the Cotton Club and Cotton Clout BD factory in the Dakkhin Jarun area of Kashimpur around 8:30 am on Monday, said Md Didarul Islam, assistant commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The injured have been sent to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. The law enforcers were not immediately able to confirm their identities.

“A gas line leak at a room in the factory sparked a fire and then an explosion. At least seven people were injured in the incident,” Gazipur fire service official Md Abdullah Al Arefin said.

Five of the seven people brought to the institute were admitted to the hospital, said resident doctor SM Ayub Hossain.