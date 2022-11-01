HC asks for documents related to MP Murshedy’s Gulshan house

The High Court has ordered MP and former footballer Abdus Salam Murshedy and government officials to submit the documents related to a house he is "occupying" in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

The court asked the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the chairman of RAJUK and Murshedy to submit the documents in the form of an affidavit within 10 days.

Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order on Tuesday after a preliminary hearing of a writ petition that alleged the occupation of the abandoned house.

In addition, the court has also issued a rule seeking to know why the failure and inaction of the defendants to take necessary legal action against Murshedy on the charge of illegal occupation of the house, which was listed as abandoned property, should not be declared illegal.