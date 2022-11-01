HC asks for documents related to MP Murshedy’s Gulshan house

The High Court has ordered MP and former footballer Abdus Salam Murshedy and government officials to submit the documents related to a house he is "occupying" in Dhaka’s Gulshan.
The court asked the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the chairman of RAJUK and Murshedy to submit the documents in the form of an affidavit within 10 days.
Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order on Tuesday after a preliminary hearing of a writ petition that alleged the occupation of the abandoned house.
In addition, the court has also issued a rule seeking to know why the failure and inaction of the defendants to take necessary legal action against Murshedy on the charge of illegal occupation of the house, which was listed as abandoned property, should not be declared illegal.
The housing and public works secretary, the chairman of the capital development authority RAJUK, the Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, the Dhaka deputy commissioner and Murshedy have been asked to respond to the ruling within the next 10 days.
The court fixed Nov 13 for the next hearing.
Lawyer Syed Syedul Haque Sumon represented the writ petition in court. Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state. Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.
Sumon filed the petition on Sunday.
According to the petition, the house on Road No. 104 of Gulshan-2 in Dhaka is listed as abandoned in the 'Kha' list on a supplemental gazette from 1986. But Murshedy is currently occupying the house and living there, according to the petition.
Three letters from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works to the RAJUK chairman dated Apr 13, 2015, Jan 20, 2016 and Jul 4 this year have been attached to the writ petition.
In the letters from 2015 and 2016, the Ministry of Public Works sought an explanation from the RAJUK chairman as to how Murshedy is occupying the house despite the fact that the house was not removed from the list of abandoned houses. But the RAJUK chairman did not take those letters into consideration and another letter was sent this year asking again for an explanation on the matter.
There was no response to this year’s letter either.