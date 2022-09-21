    বাংলা

    Hasina orders home for SAFF champion goalkeeper Rupna

    Rupna Chakma from Rangamati conceded only one goal through to Bangladesh’s historic SAFF Women’s Championship victory

    Fazle ElahiRangamati Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 02:27 PM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 02:27 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to build a house in place of her shanty in Rangamati for Rupna Chakma, the SAFF Women’s Championship-winning goalkeeper of the Bangladesh national football team.

    The struggles of Rupna and some other players came to the fore as the women’s team made their way to the final and sealed their maiden title of the tournament.

    The 18-year-old also won the best goalkeeper award, having conceded only one goal in the tournament. In the final on Monday, Bangladesh defeated hosts Nepal 3-1 to be crowned unbeaten champions.

    Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mizanur Rahman visited Rupna’s house on Tuesday. Photos of Mizanur crossing a bamboo bridge to reach Rupna’s house and the family’s shanty went viral on social media, triggering calls for administrative support for the gifted player.

    Mizanur gave the family Tk 150,000 and assured them of support to build a house during the visit. On Wednesday, he said he received a phone call from the Prime Minister’s Office to build Rupna’s family a house.

    “We instantly sent the LGED engineer and Naniarchar UNO. The work to build the house has begun.”

    He said a bridge will also be built on the way to Rupna’s house.

    In Dhaka, overjoyed fans gathered on the way from Shahjalal International Airport to Bangladesh Football Federation in Motijheel to welcome the team as the authorities organised an open-top bus parade for the champions.

    Bangladesh Cricket Board declared a cash reward of Tk 5 million for the unbeaten Bangladesh women’s football team.

