Bangladesh suspends IMED official Mahidur Rahman after power sector report

The government has temporarily suspended Mohammad Mahidur Rahman, the former director of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division under the Ministry of Planning.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice on Wednesday after Mahidur was made an officer on special duty, deemed to be a form of punishment.
Departmental action was taken against Mahidur on charges of misconduct, according to the notice. But he will receive a subsistence allowance as per the rules during his suspension period.
The notice did not mention why Mahidur was suspended.
Mahidur was involved in writing a report that highlighted anomalies in the power sector, according to media reports. The report received widespread reactions upon its publication.