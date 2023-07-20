    বাংলা

    Bangladesh suspends IMED official Mahidur Rahman after power sector report

    Mahidur was involved in writing a report that highlighted anomalies in the power sector

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 July 2023, 07:55 AM
    Updated : 20 July 2023, 07:55 AM

    The government has temporarily suspended Mohammad Mahidur Rahman, the former director of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division under the Ministry of Planning.

    The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice on Wednesday after Mahidur was made an officer on special duty, deemed to be a form of punishment.

    Departmental action was taken against Mahidur on charges of misconduct, according to the notice. But he will receive a subsistence allowance as per the rules during his suspension period.

    The notice did not mention why Mahidur was suspended.

    Mahidur was involved in writing a report that highlighted anomalies in the power sector, according to media reports. The report received widespread reactions upon its publication.

