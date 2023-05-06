Villages turned into camps: Rohingya refugees frustrated after visiting Myanmar

The Rohingya refugees who visited their homeland Myanmar as part of an effort to encourage their voluntary repatriation have voiced frustration over the condition in Rakhine.

The Myanmar authorities have replaced entire villages with rows of buildings like camps for the Rohingya, said Abu Sufian, one of the 20 refugees who visited Rakhine on Friday.

“Everything has changed,” he said.

One thing has not changed: Myanmar will not grant them citizenship.

Another refugee, Mohammad Selim, said they would get National Verification Cards or NVCs to stay in the camps.