Bangladesh court bans betting promotions from all online platforms

The High Court has banned promotions of betting-related content in any form on social media, online platforms, TV channels, including sports ones, and ordered authorities to place stringent measures against such content.

The court put the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC, in charge of carrying out and supervising the instructions in an order issued by the bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury on Tuesday.

Advocate Kamal Hossain Meahzi, Advocate Julfikar Ali and Barrister Shahriar Shahid Saad represented the writ petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman Jaman stood for the state in court.