Bangladesh court bans betting promotions from all online platforms

The High Court has banned promotions of betting-related content in any form on social media, online platforms, TV channels, including sports ones, and ordered authorities to place stringent measures against such content.
The court put the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC, in charge of carrying out and supervising the instructions in an order issued by the bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury on Tuesday.
Advocate Kamal Hossain Meahzi, Advocate Julfikar Ali and Barrister Shahriar Shahid Saad represented the writ petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman Jaman stood for the state in court.
Last year, the media was flooded with reports of promotions about online-based betting sites.
Later two Supreme Court lawyers, Mohammad Miftaul Alam and Sumit Kumar Sarker, moved the court for a writ in ‘public interest’, requesting the removal and banning of promotions of all betting-related content.
Later on Dec 18, the High Court bench issued a ruling asking why the failure to remove or stop promoting betting materials from online platforms would not be banned.
The secretaries of telecoms, information and broadcasting, BTRC, among others were asked to respond to the ruling.