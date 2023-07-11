    বাংলা

    Bangladesh court bans betting promotions from all online platforms

    The BTRC has been ordered to carry out the instruction

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 July 2023, 02:19 PM
    Updated : 11 July 2023, 02:19 PM

    The High Court has banned promotions of betting-related content in any form on social media, online platforms, TV channels, including sports ones, and ordered authorities to place stringent measures against such content.

    The court put the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC, in charge of carrying out and supervising the instructions in an order issued by the bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury on Tuesday.

    Advocate Kamal Hossain Meahzi, Advocate Julfikar Ali and Barrister Shahriar Shahid Saad represented the writ petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman Jaman stood for the state in court.

    Last year, the media was flooded with reports of promotions about online-based betting sites.

    Later two Supreme Court lawyers, Mohammad Miftaul Alam and Sumit Kumar Sarker, moved the court for a writ in ‘public interest’, requesting the removal and banning of promotions of all betting-related content.

    Later on Dec 18, the High Court bench issued a ruling asking why the failure to remove or stop promoting betting materials from online platforms would not be banned.

    The secretaries of telecoms, information and broadcasting, BTRC, among others were asked to respond to the ruling.

    RELATED STORIES
    Top court allows graft probe against Bangladesh Football Federation to continue
    Top court allows BFF graft probe to continue
    The football federation's chief Kazi Salahuddin and other top officials face allegations of corruption
    Bangladesh reconstitutes 54 High Court benches
    CJ reconstitutes 54 High Court benches
    The order will take effect from Sunday
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain Jun 7, 2023.
    Harry should get just 500 stg in phone-hacking case, London court told
    The King Charles' younger son is one of more than 100 people suing Mirror Group Newspapers over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering
    File Photo
    Govt hikes rawhide prices by 6%
    The price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 50-55 per sq foot in Dhaka and Tk 45-48 elsewhere

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan