    Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka’s Gulistan

    The fire has broken out in a four-storey building that housed Al-Arafah Islami Bank

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 29 Jan 2024, 05:14 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2024, 05:14 AM

    A fire has broken out in a building on Nawabpur Road in Dhaka’s Gulistan.

    The incident occurred around 1:00 am on Monday on the second floor of a four-storey building that housed a branch of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, said Anwarul Haque, assistant director of the Fire Service Department.

    As many as five units of firefighters from the Siddique Bazar Fire Service worked and brought the blaze under control at 2:10 am.

    No casualties were reported and the authorities have yet to determine the amount of damage in the fire, the officer said.

