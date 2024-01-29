Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka’s Gulistan

No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred on the 15th floor of the 16-storey Meherba Plaza
A fire has broken out in a building on Nawabpur Road in Dhaka’s Gulistan.
The incident occurred around 1:00 am on Monday on the second floor of a four-storey building that housed a branch of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, said Anwarul Haque, assistant director of the Fire Service Department.
As many as five units of firefighters from the Siddique Bazar Fire Service worked and brought the blaze under control at 2:10 am.
No casualties were reported and the authorities have yet to determine the amount of damage in the fire, the officer said.