Top court upholds bail for Narsingdi rail station ‘harasser’ Shila

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea to retract a six-month bail for Marzia Akhter Shila, who faces charges of harassing and attacking a young woman at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she viewed as ‘obscene’ clothes.

On Thursday, an appellate bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui ruled on the state's appeal against the bail granted by the High Court.

Lawyers Zahirul Islam Mukul and Mohammad Ahsan represented Shila in court, while Assistant Attorney General Mohammad Saiful Alam appeared for the state.