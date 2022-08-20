Police to limit traffic on Bangabandhu Avenue for Aug 21 commemoration

Police will regulate traffic near Bangabandhu Avenue due to the various events planned to commemorate those killed in the grenade attack on an Awami League rally on Aug 21, 2004.
The decision was taken as the Awami League is organising daylong events in the area to pay tribute to the victims, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said.
“The programmes might lead to traffic congestion on nearby roads. In order to reduce congestion, the movement of traffic will be limited near the National Press Club, Paltan and the Zero Point areas.”
Traffic will be diverted away from the Awami League offices on Bangabandhu Avenue from 9 am on Sunday because of the programmes, said Tarek Ahmed, additional deputy commissioner of the Motijheel Traffic Division of police.
He asked for everyone’s support in order to reduce the suffering of commuters and Dhaka residents.