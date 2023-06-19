Central Hospital admits negligence in treating woman who lost newborn

The authorities of Central Hospital in Dhaka have acknowledged that there was neglect of duty on the part of doctors treating Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a first-time mother who lost her newborn baby at the hospital.
In a statement issued on Monday, the hospital expressed condolences to the family of Ankhi a day after her death amid a public uproar over the issue.
“There must have been negligence in Ankhi’s treatment at the hospital,” said Dr ATM Nazrul Islam, senior deputy director at Central Hospital.
“Dr Sangjukta Saha is firstly accused of neglecting her duty along with the physicians of the operation theatre as they didn’t report complications faced by the woman during childbirth to a senior doctor.”
Central Hospital also formed a five-strong probe committee to investigate the incident and asked the panel to report back within seven days. The committee is expected to submit its report in two days, Nazrul said.
Ankhi, a 25-year-old Eden College student from Cumilla, passed away during treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on Sunday.
She went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching a video posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta.
Ankhi had to undergo surgery by Dr Sangjukta’s assistants due to complications related to childbirth, while the hospital authorities lied about the absence of Dr Sangjukta, Ankhi’s family said. Her baby died a day later.
She was subsequently admitted to the CCU of LabAid Specialised Hospital in critical condition.
On Jun 15, police arrested two physicians – Dr Muna and Dr Shahazadi – for their alleged mishandling of the baby's delivery leading to its death.
The health directorate later said the hospital would have to bear the cost of Ankhi’s treatment, and pay compensation, if the family demands, in line with the rules.
Central Hospital was also ordered to send all medical records of Ankhi’s treatment to the Health Division, while its operating theatre was shut down due to substandard intensive care and emergency services.
The directorate also ordered Central Hospital to stop Dr Sangjukta from providing expert services.
Doctors at the hospital were later asked not to conduct social media campaigns to attract more patients.