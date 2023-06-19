Central Hospital admits negligence in treating woman who lost newborn

The authorities of Central Hospital in Dhaka have acknowledged that there was neglect of duty on the part of doctors treating Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a first-time mother who lost her newborn baby at the hospital.

In a statement issued on Monday, the hospital expressed condolences to the family of Ankhi a day after her death amid a public uproar over the issue.

“There must have been negligence in Ankhi’s treatment at the hospital,” said Dr ATM Nazrul Islam, senior deputy director at Central Hospital.

“Dr Sangjukta Saha is firstly accused of neglecting her duty along with the physicians of the operation theatre as they didn’t report complications faced by the woman during childbirth to a senior doctor.”