Death toll from building blast at Dhaka’s Science Laboratory hits 4 as another victim dies

Another victim of the explosion at the Shirin Mansions building in Dhaka’s Science Laboratory area has died, taking the total toll from the disaster to four.
Ayesha Aktar Asha, 26, suffered burns in the incident and was receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
On Mar 5, a blast rocked the third floor of the Shirin Mansions building, causing part of the building’s outer wall to collapse and damage a neighbouring structure. Three other people were killed in the incident and about 40 were injured.
Ayesha, who suffered burns on 38 percent of her body, died on Tuesday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, chief of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost.
Ayesha hailed from Chandpur and was living in Hazaribagh. She worked at Phoenix Insurance on the third floor of the Shirin Mansions building.