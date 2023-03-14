    বাংলা

    Death toll from building blast at Dhaka’s Science Laboratory hits 4 as another victim dies

    26-year-old Ayesha Aktar Asha had worked in the building during the disaster on Mar 5

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 March 2023, 07:09 AM
    Updated : 14 March 2023, 07:09 AM

    Another victim of the explosion at the Shirin Mansions building in Dhaka’s Science Laboratory area has died, taking the total toll from the disaster to four.

    Ayesha Aktar Asha, 26, suffered burns in the incident and was receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

    On Mar 5, a blast rocked the third floor of the Shirin Mansions building, causing part of the building’s outer wall to collapse and damage a neighbouring structure. Three other people were killed in the incident and about 40 were injured.

    Ayesha, who suffered burns on 38 percent of her body, died on Tuesday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, chief of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost.

    Ayesha hailed from Chandpur and was living in Hazaribagh. She worked at Phoenix Insurance on the third floor of the Shirin Mansions building.

    RELATED STORIES
    A rescuer works at the site of a blast in a building on Mirpur Road in Dhaka on Sunday, Mar 5, 2023.
    Building blast appears an accident: DMP chief
    Nothing relating to explosives were found, says Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq
    3 dead in Mirpur Road building explosion
    3 dead in Dhaka building explosion
    The building near the Science Lab crossing caught fire immediately after the explosion
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;মিরপুর রোডে বিস্ফোরণে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত শিরিন ম্যানশন।&nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    Shirin Mansion ordered to be demolished
    Dhaka South City Corporation will take action if the owners fail to comply
    Building blast on Mirpur Road
    Building blast on Mirpur Road
    A building near the Science Lab crossing on Mirpur Road partially collapsed after an explosion, leaving at least 3 dead and 30 injured.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher