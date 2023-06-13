    বাংলা

    Hasina flies to Geneva on Tuesday to attend World of Work Summit

    Besides joining the World of Work Summit, she is scheduled to meet heads of state and government of several countries and chiefs of different organisations

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 June 2023, 07:17 PM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 07:17 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave Bangladesh for Switzerland on Tuesday for the World of Work Summit in Geneva. 

    A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane with Hasina and her entourage on board will fly off from Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10am, her Assistant Press Secretary MM Imrul Kayes said. 

    The summit, with the theme ‘Social Justice for All’, will be held on Jun 14-15. 

    It is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice, according to the International Labour Organization. 

    Hasina is expected to reach Geneva at 5pm local time. Besides joining the summit, she will hold meetings with heads of state and government of several countries and chiefs of different organisations. 

    They include Alain Berset, president of the Swiss Confederation, George W Vella, president of Malta, Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Prince Rahim Aga Khan of the Aga Khan Development Network, Gilbert F Houngbo, director general of the ILO, Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organisation. 

    Hasina will join the summit’s plenary session on Wednesday and a World Economic Forum event titled New Economy and Society in Smart Bangladesh on Thursday. 

    She will also attend a reception by the Bangladeshi expatriates in Switzerland. 

    The prime minister is scheduled to leave Geneva at 11am local time on Friday for Dhaka.

