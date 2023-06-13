Hasina flies to Geneva on Tuesday to attend World of Work Summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave Bangladesh for Switzerland on Tuesday for the World of Work Summit in Geneva.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane with Hasina and her entourage on board will fly off from Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10am, her Assistant Press Secretary MM Imrul Kayes said.

The summit, with the theme ‘Social Justice for All’, will be held on Jun 14-15.

It is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice, according to the International Labour Organization.