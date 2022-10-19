    বাংলা

    Doreen Hotel in Gulshan fined Tk 350,000 for keeping expired food, leftovers

    The expensive five-star hotel preserves leftovers apparently to serve customers later

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Oct 2022, 08:36 PM
    Updated : 18 Oct 2022, 08:36 PM

    The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has fined the Doreen Hotel and Resort in Dhaka's Gulshan Tk 350,000 for keeping expired food.

    Abdul Jabbar Mandal, head of the DNCRP’s Dhaka district office, said they found a large quantity of soda water, which had expired a month ago, at the hotel during a raid on Tuesday.

    The hotel also preserved leftovers apparently to serve customers later, he said.

    It tampered with the label of expired chili paste to change the expiry date, Jabbar said.

    The DNCRP summoned the hotel’s management to explain why they should be allowed to continue business.

    Comments from Doreen were not available as the employee who took a call on its official mobile phone number was not authorised to talk to the media.

    AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the DNCRP, said the directorate conducted the raid on the five-star hotel on specific information.

    “The expensive hotel prepares food with expired products and keeps the leftovers for sale the next day. Rich and foreign customers frequent the hotel. I was surprised to hear what the team told me after the operation,” he said.

