Red alert as Dhaka police hunt for two escaped convicts sentenced to death for militancy

MILITANTS USED MOTORCYCLES: POLICE

Police took 12 accused in the case to the court and the militants tried to snatch four death-row convicts, according to an official at the police’s counterterrorism unit.

The two others were caught while trying to escape through Raghunath Das Lane. They are Arafat Rahman and Abdus Sabur, the official said.

Citing CCTV camera footage, he said the militants used motorcycles to flee. They left one motorcycle behind and the number plate led to Hasan Al Mamun of Faidabad. The militants also left an object that looked like a cutter knife.

The incident occurred in front of the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, some 50 steps from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, where the hearing was supposed to take place.

An employee of a pharmacy in the neighbourhood said he saw a policeman in a bloodied state chasing seven to eight people. The policeman returned after some time.

Rabbul Islam, a lawyer, said he also saw several people running, but could not realise what was happening.

An employee of a restaurant said he saw some people running towards the road to Dholaikhal through Nasir Uddin Lane.