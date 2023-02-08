Brother says Bangladeshi student missing after Turkey quakes is found

Nur-e-Alam, another Bangladeshi student who lived with Rinku in the town of Azaz, was injured in the quake on Monday and took first-aid at a hospital, but Rinku went missing after their building collapsed during the quakes.



Rinku, a native of Bogura, went to Turkey eight years ago. He is studying geography at Kahramanmaraş Sütçü İmam University.



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces devastated by two earthquakes that killed more than 6,300 people and left a trail of destruction across a wide area of southern Turkey and neighbouring Syria.