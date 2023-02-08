Brother says Bangladeshi student missing after Turkey quakes is found

Golam Sayeed Rinku, a Bangladeshi student who went missing in Turkey after catastrophic earthquakes has been found alive but injured, according to his family.
His brother Golam Rasul Rifat said on Tuesday they learnt about Rinku from their relatives in Turkey.
Rinku was admitted to a hospital with injuries, Rifat said.
Nur-e-Alam, another Bangladeshi student who lived with Rinku in the town of Azaz, was injured in the quake on Monday and took first-aid at a hospital, but Rinku went missing after their building collapsed during the quakes.
Rinku, a native of Bogura, went to Turkey eight years ago. He is studying geography at Kahramanmaraş Sütçü İmam University.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces devastated by two earthquakes that killed more than 6,300 people and left a trail of destruction across a wide area of southern Turkey and neighbouring Syria.