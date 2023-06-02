    বাংলা

    Sound system glitch disrupts Kamal's post-budget media briefing

    The organisers blame the event management firm for the trouble during the session at BICC in Dhaka

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 June 2023, 12:12 PM
    Updated : 2 June 2023, 12:12 PM

    A malfunctioning sound system marred the start of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's post-budget media briefing at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

    The session was disrupted for more than 10 minutes, half an hour after the briefing began on Friday.

    Kamal, accompanied by six other ministers and government officials, started the briefing on time, but reporters were not able to hear his speech. The authorities sought to fix the issue after several journalists raised the matter with the minister.

    Kamal also faced difficulties receiving questions from journalists, at one point saying, “No sound at my end.”

    The debacle worsened around 3:45 pm when ministers and government employees also complained about not being able to hear any questions.

    Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain tried to handle the situation by seeking hand-held microphones, but the organisers failed to provide the equipment.

    The problem was eventually resolved after half an hour, with the finance ministry officials blaming the event management firm for the fiasco.

    Television cameras later moved their set-ups closer to the stage, disrupting news gathering by other journalists in attendance. Broadcast media workers were urged to return to their previous location afterwards.

    The briefing restarted after the problem was fixed around 4 pm, but some minor technical issues lingered throughout the event.

