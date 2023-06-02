Sound system glitch disrupts Kamal's post-budget media briefing

A malfunctioning sound system marred the start of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's post-budget media briefing at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

The session was disrupted for more than 10 minutes, half an hour after the briefing began on Friday.

Kamal, accompanied by six other ministers and government officials, started the briefing on time, but reporters were not able to hear his speech. The authorities sought to fix the issue after several journalists raised the matter with the minister.

Kamal also faced difficulties receiving questions from journalists, at one point saying, “No sound at my end.”