Four dead as bus ploughs into parked van in Gazipur

Four people have died after a bus crashed into a stationary rickshaw van in Gazipur.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Telipara around 8:30 am on Saturday, said Md Alamgir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

Police were able to identify three of the victims. They are 40-year-old Borhan, the van driver, 35-year-old Yunus, a fish trader, and 32-year-old Sohrab, a pedestrian.