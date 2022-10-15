    বাংলা

    Four dead as bus ploughs into parked van in Gazipur

    The victims include the van driver, a fish trader and a pedestrian who died instantly after a bus crashed into the vehicle

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Oct 2022, 05:19 AM
    Updated : 15 Oct 2022, 05:19 AM

    Four people have died after a bus crashed into a stationary rickshaw van in Gazipur.

    The incident took place on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Telipara around 8:30 am on Saturday, said Md Alamgir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

    Police were able to identify three of the victims. They are 40-year-old Borhan, the van driver, 35-year-old Yunus, a fish trader, and 32-year-old Sohrab, a pedestrian.

    The bodies have been sent to the morgue of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for autopsy, according to the police.

    A Teknogpara-bound Basumati Paribahan bus slammed into a van carrying fish, which was parked on the side of the road, said Alamgir. Four people died on the spot.

    The bus was seized and sent to a dumping ground, but the driver managed to flee, Alamgir added.

