Hasina given red carpet reception as she reaches China

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached China on a four-day visit aiming to strengthen trade, investment and financial cooperation.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister reached Beijing International Airport at 6:05pm local time on Monday, said her Deputy Press Secretary MM Imrul Kayes.

She was given a red carpet reception at the airport.

Bangladesh and China are likely to sign 20 Memoranda of Understanding and also announce the inauguration of several development projects, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said in a briefing on Sunday.

The list of MoUs includes cooperation in the finance and banking sector, trade and investment, digital economy, infrastructural development, disaster management, construction of the sixth and ninth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, exports of agricultural goods, and people-to-people connectivity.

The foreign minister, however, remained mum about the finalisation of Chinese funding in the much anticipated Teesta Mega Plan.

She will meet Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun on Tuesday morning. On the same day, she will then join a conference on trade, business and investment at Shangri-La Circle. A business delegation from Bangladesh will travel to Beijing to attend the conference.

The prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

She will pay tribute at the Tiananmen Square in the afternoon and attend a dinner to be hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing.

On Wednesday, Hasina will meet Qiang after a formal welcome ceremony.

They will head a bilateral meeting of high-level officials from both sides.

The MoUs are expected to be signed in the presence of the two premiers. Some projects will also be inaugurated.

Hasina will have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall in China on the evening of Jul 10. Bangladesh and China will issue a joint statement on her visit.

The prime minister is scheduled to fly home on Jul 11 in a special flight of Biman and land in Dhaka at 2pm.